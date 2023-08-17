APC Chieftain congratulates Minister of Youth, Momoh, urges arrest of ‘Jakpa’ syndrome

MOMOH-Abubakar

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Hon. Kenneth Obende, has extended his warmest congratulations to the newly appointed Minister of Youth, Hon. Engr. Abubakar Momoh.

In his felicitation, Hon. Obende encourages the minister to channel the latent talents within the youth across the nation, urging him to overturn the ‘jakpa’ syndrome by introducing development and empowerment initiatives.



Hon. Obende highlights the significance of Engineer Momoh’s appointment, emphasizing that it aligns with the urgent need for effective youth leadership. He underscores the importance of removing obstacles that hinder the youth from realizing their visions in the country.



In his words, “Hon. Minister, your role involves steering the future of the nation, a ministry that is highly sensitive, fragile, and responsive. This is a task that Mr. President advocated for in his renewed hope manifesto.”

“The responsibility you bear arrives at a crucial juncture when we must redirect the focus of the youth. Considering your track record, the hopes of Nigeria’s youth are elevated, with the expectation that positive changes will swiftly follow.”



“I am confident that you will ensure the ministry fulfills its intended purpose by tapping into the potential of the youth for the nation’s development. Increased youth engagement is vital; recent trends demonstrate that Nigerian youth are often seeking opportunities abroad. Reports reveal that these youth are often behind significant operations in numerous countries. It is imperative to harness this untapped youth talent.”



Hon. Obende expresses his belief that in collaboration with President Bola Tinubu, the newly appointed minister will successfully harness Nigeria’s youth’s boundless potential.



He said, “This journey of empowerment, entrepreneurship, and transformation begins today with your appointment, and this will culminate in a nation where the aspirations of our young citizens become the bedrock of our collective success”, he said.