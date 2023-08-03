Anyị Anyị begs Tinubu to grant Nnamdi Kanu ‘unconditional’ release

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB leader

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

IGBOS under the auspices of a socio-cultural organisation, Anyi-Anyi, Thursday, begged President Bola Tinubu, to unconditionally release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The plea is coming on the heels of granting access to Kanu to see his doctor, hence said he should outrightly be released in order to foster national unity as expected.

The plea was made in a statement signed by the National Leader of Anyi-Anyi, Anthony Okolo, where they said it is imperative at this point to heed to yearning and aspirations of the South South East people and others as far as the calls for Kanu’s release is concerned.

The statement also pointed out that at this time Kanu’s issue needs a political solution to it in order to promote unity and a sense of belonging of the people.

According to the statement, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has publicly disassociated himself from the hydra-headed “sit-at-home” in the Southeast region, which has almost crippled the region economically and security-wise. Kanu’s alliance with the government in attempting to end the sit-at-home is a sure sign that Kanu means well for the nation, and if released, could help to stabilize the Southeast region, in the interest of the whole nation.

It would be recalled that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, since 2021 when he was extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria from Kenya.

The statement reads in part, “Granting Kanu ‘unconditional’ release will enable him to access proper treatment since his health condition has been deteriorating for a long time.

“Your Excellency, Mazi Kanu’s outright release will demonstrate your earnest desire to break free from the past and to lay a solid foundation for a new relationship between Ndigbo and your new government.

“The granting of Kanu access to his doctor is a commendable step as it has provided a leeway towards his release.

“Our appeal to you is that this is the time to show your humanity and statesmanship.

“Your magnanimity will serve by bringing hope to the nation, demonstrating to the Igbo people that you are a friend willing to listen to our concerns and address them.

“It will show that our hope for a fair and equitable Nigeria is possible and definitely realisable with you as President.”

However, the group acknowledged the fact that Kanu may have engaged in what it described as vulgar statements in the past, “it is essential to bear in mind that no matter how long a war last, it would always end at the negotiation table.

“While I (Okolo) acknowledge that there have been concerns regarding some of his actions, inactions and rhetoric, it is essential to remember that dialogue and engagement are preferable to protracted detention for addressing such issues.

“Your Excellency may wish to recall that our history is inundated with cases of activists who after receiving similar privileges contributed immensely to the growth of society.”