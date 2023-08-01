Anybody calling for sack of Mele Kyari is simply an enemy of progress, unpatriotic — Group

Says Nigeria must not be destroyed due to self Pity and Shallow Knowledge about the NNPCL

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- A group under the aegis of the 21st century youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience ( 21st CYNDAC has said that those calling for the sack of the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari are simply enemies of progress and very unpatriotic.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, the leader of 21st CYNDAC, Izon Ebi warned that Nigeria must not be destroyed due to what he described as self Pity and shallow knowledge about the NNPCL.

According to him, no Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other, saying that such people should allow President Bola Tinubu to concentrate and do the rescue job that he has started.

The statement read, “The attention of the 21st CYNDAC have been drawn to what we can describe as an uniformed write up made public, where a group that brand themselves “the Arewa Citizens Watch for Good Governance (ACWGG)” is calling for the sack or suspension of the NNPCL GMD, Mele Kyari. This group also threatened our beloved president Bola Tinubu with failure in the case of any election rerun.

“Going forward with their unpatriotic vile, the group cast aspersion on the unmatchable achievements of the TANTITA security outfit owned by Tompolo, and try to cause bad blood in the national security architecture. They also threatened a national protest. Let us take this one by one, to make things clearer for all.

“Any group in Nigeria that is calling for the sack of the NNPCL GMD, Mele Kyari, is completely backward in the news and current affairs of this nation. If at all the individuals that make up this group live in Nigeria with us, if they do read the newspapers and listen to the radio stations, if their conscience is intact, if they are patriotic enough, then, they should be on their way back to the media to apologize to the GMD, NNPCL and fellow Nigerians, because of their sacrilegious publication and threats.

“If this group has educated people who can read and write, how come they have not been reading all the commendations, eulogies and blessings that patriotic Nigerians have been pouring on the GMD, NNPCL? Where were these individuals when the NNPC was operating with subterfuge and impunity that nearly collapsed the economy of this nation?

“Is this group aware that Same Mallam Mele Kyari made a historic payment of interim dividend into the federal account in less than three months into the stoppage of the subsidy payment? Since, Kyari came into office, NNPCL have recorded N287 billion profit in 2020, N674 million in 2021 and minimized the NNPCL losses from N803 billion to as low as N1.5 million. Recall the role played by Mallam Mele Kyari to ensure the passage of the landmark petroleum industrial act (PIA), for the deregulation of the petroleum sector. Mallam Kyari is best described as the goose that lays the golden eggs in NNPCL.

“Anybody calling for his removal is simply an enemy of progress and unpatriotic. We know that for a Northern group not to protect Mallam Kyari in the good work he is doing, it is either they have been bribed or they are not genuine Northerners.

“Also, if a group with an insignificant capacity and population is hiding under the umbrella of Northern Nigeria to threaten our president with failure in the case of any election rerun, then such group has not learn any lesson from the previous elections in this country. Firstly, I will say that such group is over-populated by people with myopic and infinitesimal thinking. Secondly, I will advise the group and their pay masters to revisit their statistics and their political textbooks before over-hyping their population. Nature has a way of punishing the people that threaten others with abstract things.

“Finally, I want to let them know that no Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other, so they should allow Mr. President to concentrate and do the rescue job that he has started.

“Again, for the venomous statements made about the TANTITA security outfit and Tompolo, we are not going to bandy words with uninformed individuals as regards to the tremendous profits that have been made by the NNPCL and TANTITA pipeline surveillance. Despite these provocative statements made by this manner-less group, we are only going to dwell in the positive in this country unless we are provoked by some important individuals. We are the people of the Niger Delta.

“We are very much aware that over 75% of the total GDP of this nation comes from the blessed land of Niger Delta. We have conducted ourselves peacefully all these years, despite being aware that no part of this nation can tolerate the gross neglect and let down that our people have received in this nation in so many ways.

“Prominent among many of them is the issue of crude oil spillage. The blind eyes that was turned to all the bills that are made to the development of the Nigeria Maritime University (NMU) Okerenkoko, despite the importance of that great University to Nigeria and West Africa at large, just because it is sited in the Niger Delta, owing to the peculiarity of the University.

“The gross interference of the government and politicians into the affairs of the NDDC to the detriment of the very Niger Delta people that the commission was made to develop. The abandonment of the East-West road, Owerri Port Harcourt road, Aba-Oyigbo road, Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene road for more than nine years, despite the socioeconomic importance of such assets to the same people who contributes the most revenue in the country.

“UNEP report on Ogoni spill made it clear that it was a disaster spill. Several spills with higher volumes have been recorded across several states of the Niger Delta region. There are other minor and medium spills during exploration, well casing, transportation and storage, that are also domiciled in the Niger Delta region. Now, oil is a fossil or inert substance that does not readily degrade. There are other despicable properties of crude oil that have made life hard for our people. Consequently, the Niger Delta that was known for fishing as a means of livelihood, no longer have a single fish due to aquatic pollution all over our water ways.

“The economic loss that came from loss of fishes and other aquatic lives has pushed millions of our people below the poverty line. Water transportation was a an experience that should better be treated as if it did not happen, because crude oil contamination cause the death of so many of our voyagers, due to boat fouling and drag, caused by water pollution. We cannot farm again because of land pollution.

“Another terrible weight of the crude oil production on the people of Niger Delta is the crude oil theft or sabotage, coming from the third party interference on the oil installations. These activities have put our people at high risk of poisonous gases, fire accident and communal crises, caused by the saboteurs that operate artisanal refineries. Our people could not breathe fresh air, due to air pollution. Our people’s image was almost tarnished by these criminals and their wicked act of jeopardy.

“These criminals arm and sponsor our vibrant youths against our elders, causing several inter-communal crisis, which threatened the sociocultural well-being of our people. When all these things were happening, this northern group did not call for the disbandment of the TANTITA pipeline security watch. Today the NNPCL and TANTITA have jointly restored orderliness in the rejoin. When the Nigerian oil output has gone up again, when the criminals are suffering the casualties in the hand of TANTITA, when our oil sector is receiving a fresh breath, these cowards are calling for the destruction of the milestone that we have achieved. In all these temptations, the NNPCL, their GMD and TANTITA are unperturbed and bent on doing the right thing.

“The 21st CYNDAC is not going to join further issues with you people, we are only warning your paymasters through you, to please disease from setting Nigeria backward or on fire, as such utterances that was contained in your publication is capable of opening the Pandora’s box again in this country. We are calling on the Northern elders and other stakeholders to please advise this group against crossing this red line next time.

“We are warning them not to try anything selfish, because if this group try in any way to carry out their threats, the response from the 21st CYNDAC and the people of Niger Delta will be devastating, causing shock waves to all quarters. It might require more than protest from Nigerians to stop our own protest. A ward is enough for the wise. We hope very well that no protest will target the progress in the NNPCL and the Niger Delta. Long live Nigeria.”