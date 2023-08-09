Any govt in Nigeria sidelining Ndigbo’ll not perform — Archbishop Onuagha

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese Most Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, yesterday warned that any government in Nigeria that sidelines Ndigbo will end up with lackluster performance.

He also warned that any government that singles Ndigbo out for a witch hunt is shooting itself in the legs because the more it persecutes Igbo man, the more it makes them prosper and the more they think out genuinely what God has deposited in them as a group and as individuals

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Bishop Onuagha, said that the best way to treat Ndigbo and Igbo men is to leave them to develop at their own pace by providing everything they need, light, road, and water and pay you your tax or you allow them to go and develop their land, their country of dream.

Archbishop Onuagha expressed sadness that successive governments in the country, except the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, have always sidelined Ndigbo in their government’s affairs, saying that the present administration is towing that same line that has led to the failure of such former administrations.

While Archbishop Onuagha is warning Nigeria government to beware of maltreating Ndigbo, he specifically cautioned the Lagos state government to tread with caution on its policies against Ndigbo, just as he warned against a further attack on Ndigbo in the state.

According to Archbishop Onuagha, “You are singling out Igbo man for a witch hunt, but areas you want to go and develop and live in, you tell the Igbo men to go there, and they will go like they have gone to canals and closed them and built shops that are giving you revenues in billions, yet you will come out to claim they are not parts and parcel of your state. Anybody doing or saying that Igbos will run out of this country or any state is daydreaming.

“I want to let you know that the more you persecute Igbo man the more you make him prosper and the more he thinks out genuinely what God has deposited in him, so the best way to treat the Igbo man is not to sideline him or persecute him in your government, but include him or you leave him to develop at his own pace, he will provide everything for himself, including light, road and water and other things he needs and still pay you your tax.”