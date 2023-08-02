Anti-people policies ‘ve killed many in just two months – Kayode Martins, Oyo state NLC Chair

By Adeola Badru

In line with the directive of the national executive of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC to commence nationwide protests on Wednesday, Oyo State workers stormed the city of Ibadan to protest against the economic hardship being currently faced due to the removal of fuel subsidy.

The aggrieved members of the Nigerian Labor Congress NLC and the Trade Union Congress TUC in the state as well as civil societies organizations and students, called on the federal government to address the current hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal, saying: “the masses are suffering.”

There were heavy presence of security personnel at some strategic locations within the metropolis as workers protested the removal of fuel subsidy.

The protesting workers had earlier converged on the state secretariat later moved to Mokola Round-About, Agodi-Gate and then back to the secretariat to continue their protest, vowing not to renege until Governor Seyi Makinde personally address them.

The workers in the state, had begun an indefinite protests on Monday in Ibadan to demand palliatives, an upward review of pension allowances, and payment of salary deduction among others, before the National body of the NLC and TUC, directed, on Tuesday, that all the workers to embark on nationwide protest over removal of fuel subsidy.

The state NLC Chairman, Kayode Martins, in interview with journalists, lamented the anti people policies of the federal government which has brought untold hardship on the people.

He said “All the anti-people policies have killed a lot of people in just two months, hence the reason for the peaceful protest. No single Nigerian can say he or she had received palliatives from the Federal Government.”

“Initially, they offered with one hand and took with another hand.”

“They are not pitying Nigerians, especially downtrodden market men and women. So, no going back on this struggle,” he stressed