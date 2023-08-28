Anti-Open Grazing: Criminalizing activities of herders wicked, repressive—Miyetti Allah

…begs for alternative resettlement for pastoralists in FCT, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani Socio-Cultural Association has expressed strong opposition against the alleged criminalization of herders’ activities through the implementation of anti-open grazing law by some state governors, stating that it is “wicked and repressive.”

This was even as the group called on the current Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, and state governors to, as a matter of urgency, provide alternative resettlements in rural areas for pastoralists instead of threatening to ban their means of economic livelihoods.

The call was made in a communique that came shortly after its 2023 annual general meeting, jointly signed by the National President, Alh Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, the National Secretary, Engr. Saleh Alhassan, and the National Deputy President and Chairman Communique Drafting Committee, Amb. Mansur Abdulkarim, held, on Monday, in Karu, Nasarawa State.

According to them, Delegates view the continuous policies of segregation by some state governors seeking to criminalize the economic livelihoods of Pastoralists through the enactment of obnoxious laws- Anti-apen Grazing Law’ as the most wicked act any government can do to the economic interest of Fulani Pastoralists and unanimously condemned and totally reject the repressive and oppressive laws and called on the National Assembly to come to the rescue of the Pastoralists On the insecurity ravaging our communities.

Furthermore, the socio-cultural organization said it would establish a vigilante group to operate nationwide, as part of its contribution to join in the fight against banditry, and kidnapping among others.

Also, they called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to take proactive actions towards protecting the Fulani pastoralists across the country, calling on the country to eschew violence and embrace the spirit of brotherhood.

The communique reads in part: “Delegates unanimously endorsed the establishment of MIYETTI ALLAH VIGILANTEE NATIONWIDE to assist our security agencies in curbing criminalities such as cattle rustling kidnapping and rural banditry.

“That the Inspector General Police to take pro-active majors to protect Fulani Pastoralists across the country from tribal hordes ethnic militias and states sponsored Vigilantes Delegates called for the setting up of a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission to begin the process of total reconciliation and national healing process in our rural communities.

“The security agencies to commence the process of detailed documentation of the violence against pastoralists including the collection of exhibits and all relevant information to isolate the perpetrators of the violence arrest and prosecute them to ensure justice

“Delegates condemn in totality all forms of violence and support the peace-loving people to embrace the spirit of brotherhood and peaceful, and harmonious coexistence in our communities. Delegates totally condemn the continuous profiling of the Fulani race by some media organizations, particularly the social media and urge the press to investigate the veracity of their stories before going to press or risk legal action

“Delegates frown at the continuous extra-judicial killing of Fulani pastoralists by security agencies in the country and call on the National Human Rights Commission to investigate these atrocities and ensure justice is served.

“Delegates resolved to continue to support the Federal Government policies and programmes aimed at addressing the challenges facing the livestock sector and appealed for inclusion in the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.”

They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to explore the option of dialogue and not the Military to address the political crisis in the Niger Republic.

“Delegates appealed to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as leader of the ECOWAS to explore dialogue as the best option in resolving the political crisis in our neighbouring country Niger Republic as any declaration of military action will have devastating consequences in the Safiel and Sub-Saharan Africa with a negative impact on Fulani Pastoralists particularly”, they added.