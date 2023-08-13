Anthrax: Asiwaju Akinkunmi donates vaccine for 5,000 livestock in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Philanthropist and President of Tito Group, Asiwaju Isaac Akinkunmi has donated Anthrax vaccine to the Benue State Government for the vaccination of 5,000 livestock in the state.

Chief Akinkunmi weekend led his management staff to make the donation to the State Task Force on Anthrax Prevention and Control Chaired by Dr. Edward Amali, a Director of Livestock Services in the Benue State Ministry of Agriculture.

Making the donation at Ministry of Agriculture Headquarters in Makurdi, Chief Akinkunmi noted that his company being a milk processing and yoghurt production company that uses milk “decided to set up a ranch for backward integration, to produce milk locally in order to reduce to its barest minimum the importation of milk.

“So we therefore keep a lot of cattle on ranching basis because we have embraced ranching as a way of raising livestock and we are finding it very rewarding.

“And on the arrival of Anthrax in the country we found that if we do not move quickly and it invades our farm it will be very devastating. We therefore approached the Veterinary Research Institute in Vom and procured vaccine and vaccinated all our cattle. And we extended this gesture to the communities in our immediate surroundings.

“So we thought it wise, when we heard that the government had constituted a taskforce, to control and prevent Anthrax from entering Benue state, to procure the Anthrax vaccine and donate to the taskforce as part of our own humble donation to the work of the taskforce.

“We are therefore donating vaccines for the vaccination of 5,000 livestock in the state.

Ours is to lend our humble support to the efforts of the taskforce and the state government.”

Receiving the vaccines on behalf of the taskforce and the government, the Chairman, Dr. Amali who earlier spoke on the dangers Anthrax pose to the health of humans and livestock stated that the state had not recorded any case so far.

While commending Titi Group for the donation, Dr. Amali recalled that the company had been supporting schools, the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the state among other several interventions and urged other cooperate organisations as well as those in the livestock sector to emulate the donor and his company.

The Chairman assured the donor that the taskforce would deploy the vaccines for use across the state.