Anthony Joshua to fight Deontay Wilder next after Helenius

Anthony Joshua will fight Deontay Wilder in 2024, whether he wins or loses the bout against Robert Helenius this weekend.

This was disclosed by the American’s trainer Malik Scott, saying the encounter is slated for January.

Scott, who is Wilder’s trainer, revealed the fight with Joshua is “locked in” for January. He also believes it should happen regardless of whether Joshua wins or loses to Helenius.

“I think they both should be in the ring with each other regardless,” Scott told Sky Sports News. “Performance-wise, win or lose, to me Deontay Wilder and AJ should be in a boxing ring together. It should happen.

“It would be a true tragedy if we get the Riddick Bowe-Lennox Lewis [who never fought] effect with Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

“The two deserve to be in a ring with each other.”

“The January thing is locked in, as locked in as it’s going to be,” Scott said.

Anthony Joshua says he’s only worried about himself as he prepares to fight late replacement Robert Helenius after Dillian Whyte returned an adverse anti-doping finding.

“In the boxing world nothing to me is done until it’s actually over. That’s my personal opinion. But the high [level] talk, the deal is almost done.”