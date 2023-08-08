Anthony Joshua to face Robert Helenius as Whyte’s replacement

Anthony Joshua will face Robert Helenius after his fight against British boxer Dylian Whyte was canceled.

Joshua was due to face Whyte on August 12 at the 02 Arena, but the fight was called off after Whyte tested positive for a banned substance.

Matchroom released a statement about the issue on its official Twitter account.

“Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions, and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be canceled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

Speaking with Sky Sports, Joshua stated that he’s ready for the fight against 39-year-old Helenius.

“This wasn’t in the script, i respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser focused on the win.

“I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point, Saturday night. May the best man win.”

Helenius has also stated his readiness for the bout.

“I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12, I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment’s notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it.”