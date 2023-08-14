Another transfer blow for Liverpool as Romeo Lavia opts for Chelsea

Chelsea have yet again edge Liverpool in the race for a defensive midfielder after Southampton’s Romeo Lavia chose to join the Blues.

Earlier reports suggested that Liverpool had cracked a deal worth £60m to sign the Belgian international.

However, as per reports from the Athletic, Lavia is expected to leave St Mary’s for Stamford Bridge in a deal worth around 50 million pounds with performance-related add-ons.

Lavi has made Liverpool aware of his choice as he gets set to join the revolution at Stamford Bridge.

This comes in barely two days after Moses Caicedo also rejected Liverpool for a move to Stamford Bridge.

Lavia has been a subject of a transfer battle between the Premier League giants following Southampton’s demotion to the Championship.