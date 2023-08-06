Another Ministerial nomination will further divide Ondo APC  – Ondo group tells Tinubu

….We don’t want power struggle

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A political pressure group under the aegis of Ondo Future Leaders Group (OFLG) has said that there was no need for another Ministerial nomination as been clamoured for some political leaders in the state.

They said that another nomination would only cause further division within the APC in the state.

The group expressed disappointment that some leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are complaining over the lone Ministerial nomination of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

A statement by the group’s national coordinator, Ayoola Balogun, made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital, berated all the Leaders who were clamouring for the Ministerial slot without sowing the proper seed to harvest in the future.

Balogun said rather seeking for another ministerial slot which is impossible, the leaders should be thankful to President Bola Tinubu, for identifying a vibrant young man who has made the entire Ondo State proud.

According to him” This is the time to support Tunji-Ojo who has been a very close person to the chief of staff and the president himself.

“We in Ondo State especially our leaders in the APC should thank the president and rally round Tunji-Ojo so that the state can have a solid grade one Ministry and even a full minister.

“But it is regrettable that the so-called leaders are running around to pull the young ministerial hopeful down by selling all manner of lies to the public.

“Again, we okay with one minister who must pray to head a grade one Ministry as full minister and not minister of state that has always been given to Ondo State.

“We must now allow the young ones to lead the party because the old generation has failed us as a people.

“But if the president appoints another minister, there will be power struggle and the two ministers will divide the party by trying to woos supporters to themselves.

” But as it is now, we are all coming together under a youthful leader who will lead us to the 2024 governorship and deliver the state to APC and Jagaban ahead of 2027.

The group said that “We are therefore appealing to President Bola Tinubu, not to consider the demands of the old political class in the Ondo State APC and stick to only Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as his minister.