Anniversary: DESOPADEC Commissioner, Okpoye hails Olu of Warri

The Commissioner representing the Ijaw ethnic group on the DESOPADEC board, Hon. Spencer Okpoye, has conveyed his congratulations to Ogiame Atuwaste III, the Olu of Warri, on the occasion of his second Coronation anniversary.

In a statement issued and shared on Monday, Hon. Spencer Okpoye commended the Olu of Warri for his expertise in governance and his dedication to fostering peace.

He also expressed his profound respect for the revered monarch for creating a conducive environment for investment.

Furthermore, he stressed that the king continues to serve as a remarkable source of inspiration for his community and encouraged him to persist in his efforts.

Hon. Spencer Okpoye offered his heartfelt prayers for the king’s long and prosperous reign.