Ancestral gods ‘ll hunt you — Traditional elders warn Yoruba monarchs

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Yoruba traditional rulers have been warned of the consequences associated with desecrating the race’s traditional heritage and values after ascending thrones in the land.

A communique issued at the end of the Yoruba Traditional Elders Committee by its Secretary Dr Olayiwola Adigun-Olosun on Tuesday stated that ancestral gods will hunt down traditional rulers disrupting traditions and values they ordinarily should be protecting.

It charged traditionalists to be wary of Muslims and Christian princes vying for thrones, whose sole objective was to desecrate the throne and its values.

“While frowning at the attitude of monarchs in the land, especially eroding on traditional values, the traditional elders sought strict screening of prospective monarchs before performing traditional rites for them to ascend thrones.

“The meeting urged traditionalists to be vigilant in installing Muslims and Christian princes as monarchs in Yoruba land henceforth.

“Performing traditional rites on prospective monarchs should be strictly to ensure adherence to traditions and customs of the land, knowing that such monarchs would be custodian of customs of the land.

“We have had enough of installing traditional rulers who turn around to use the stool to propage strange religion”, it reads.

It also charged traditionalists to be morally upright with a view to cleansing the religion of bad eggs.