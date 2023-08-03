Anambra youths must begin to think digitally, embrace innovation — Soludo

…Flags off Solution Innovation District in Anambra

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has tasked youths in the state to channel their minds towards digital revolution and innovation as part of moves to spur the growth of the startup ecosystem in the State.

This was as Soludo commissioned the take-off center of the Solution Innovation District, SID, in Awka.

He said the Innovation District, which is a one-stop shop for youths in the areas of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship, will provide training, incubation, and access to investment.

Unveiling the hub, Soludo congratulated the 20,000 Anambra youths who recently participated in the initial training program of the Solution Innovation District, ‘LevelUp Anambra, ’ for acquiring various digital skills online.

He added that SID signifies the state government’s commitment to developing Anambra youths.

He also thanked Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation for partnering with the State government to make the program a reality, revealing that the current Government House will become the permanent site of the Solution Innovation District once he moves into the new government house currently under construction.

He said: “The world may be going east or west, but Nigeria must undergo necessary disruptive changes. The removal of subsidy and floating of exchange rate are just some of these changes. It is quite auspicious that we are opening this district at this critical time.

“Our greatest resource is our human capital, and we want to mine it to its infinite elasticity. Only those who can see tomorrow. Only those who plan and work towards it, can control the future. I ask our youths to look up to opportunities in these ongoing disruptive changes. In a digital age, human capital appreciates with continuous usage. We must keep on innovating and acquiring multiple scalable skills to control the future.

“We want the youths and children of ndi Anambra to be prepared for this future- invention, innovation, and technology,” Governor Soludo said. We must focus on tomorrow. The old order is gone, so let’s not cry to bring it back. We are empowering and training our youths to control the future and become champions of the world.

“Technology is our mantra. We want to get technology to become our culture. Everything technology and technology everywhere! The 0.01 criminals that cause nuisance in our society cannot define us. They are completely insignificant.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms Chinwe Okoli thanked the Governor for his commitment in actualizing the vision which she explained is quite timely.

“Solution innovation District is a platform for you to innovate, create, ideate, invent and to give your talents the wings to fly. Yes, many of you here are a bundle of talents. You can create wonderful solutions and guess what? Now is the time with S.I.D. SID is a place where you Think outside the box, think even without a box, Think big and Explore your immense potentials.

“At SID, we provide you with a steady power supply, high speed internet, basic amenities, clean and conducive office space for you to focus on building your dream solutions across sectors.

“SID programs include business incubation, digital skills training, business acceleration, angel investment, and outsourcing of the best talents out of Anambra. We also have plans to democratize innovation through schools and SID mini hubs in various locations.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Mr Patrick Agha Mba and the Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu respectively said that the district is in line with Governor Soludo’s commitment to develop Anambra youths.