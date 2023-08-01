Anambra native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, set to convert to Christianity

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE kidnapped Anambra State-based native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, a.k.a “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, who recently regained his freedom after six days in the kidnapper’s den, is set to convert to Christianity.

Nwangwu was abducted in his hotel at Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State after killing two of his aides. He was released after N350 million was allegedly paid as ransom.

Nwangwu was not known to have associated with Christianity before now, which was why it was surprising that he is planning a thanksgiving in the church on Sunday to mark his release by kidnappers.

The social media is already awash with the planned thanksgiving. One of the commentators said: “The native doctor is going to church for thanksgiving for being released . In all, our God is the ultimate.”

Another commentator said: “I post this to show those who worship idols that God is still number one.

“Akwa is set for thanksgiving at Oba Anglican Church next Sunday being 6th of August. As his fans, please be there to thank and praise God for his release”.

Recounting his experience in the hands of the abductors, Nwangwu said: “They killed up to 20 people before me. They just came to kidnap and their targets were people who have money. They wanted to kidnap as many as 50 people from my hotel that day, but instead of allowing them to do that, I decided to follow them.”

Recalling what happened before his abduction, Nwangwu further said: “What happened was that I was at home that day, at around 11:30pm, when someone called me and said they were in my hotel, and that they were spending money and had spent close to N300,000 and they wanted me to be around.

“I obliged them and drove to the hotel. Not up to 30 minutes, gunshots rented the air. People started running helter-skelter. I went out to see what was happening and the people started shooting at me, but you know…

“They killed two of my security men. I don’t want to reveal much now, but I know that two things can only save a man. If your charms don’t save you, your money will save you. Anyone who has charms should have money. The people took me into their car and drove off.”

He said if he had wanted to disappear, he would have done so, adding that having seen those that were shot, he knew that if he left, they would kill many people.

Nwangwu said he decided to follow his abductors in order to save people’s lives and prove that his hands were clean.