Anambra CP rewards Policewoman who rejected N500,000 bribe with N250,000

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye has awarded cash of N250,000 to a Police Inspector serving in Onitsha Main Market Division for rejecting bribe from suspected thieves.

The Policewoman, Inspector Charity Oyor who was on traffic duty in the market, saw a shuttle bus carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cables suspected to have been stolen.

She stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner, who rather than explain how he came to be in possession of the cables, offered her bribe which she rejected.

The Police Inspector immediately put a call across to her Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Superintendent Joy Ikpeama who led Police personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect. The cable was subsequently impounded and taken to the station for investigation.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said at the station, the suspect again offered sum of N500,000 to be allowed to go.

According to him, the money was rejected, adding that the DPO promptly briefed the Commissioner of Police on the arrest and recovery.

Ikenga said: “The CP then ordered State CID Awka to take over the case for investigation with a view to unravelling where the used cables came from.”

He said that at the presentation of the cash award in his office on Friday, the CP commended the DPO for providing good leadership and Inspector Charity Oyor for her uprightness.

He urged all personnel in the command to always uphold the ethics of the profession by refusing to be compromised in the discharge of their duties.

In her speech, Inspector Oyor promised to rededicate herself to the job she loves so much and thanked the CP for his generosity.