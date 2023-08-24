Anambra community rejects monarch, writes Soludo

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The people of Isuaniocha Community in Awka North local government area of Anambra State Thursday rejected the newly installed traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Mkpuorah Ngini.

Ngini was among the four traditional rulers issued certificate of recognition by Governor Chukwuma Soludo last week..

In a peaceful protest to the Anambra State Government House, Awka on Wednesday, the people said Ngini is not the choice of the community, describing him as an imposition by a few elements in the area.

Some of the placards carried by the people had inscriptions such as “Igweship election was conducted under crisis and confusion”; “We reject Mkpuorah Ngini as our traditional ruler”; “Ngini’s family cannot dictate for Isuaniocha”; and “Isuaniocha needs peace, not war”.

The protesters, who chanted solidarity songs at the gate of the Government House, were led by the President General of the community, Mr Fredrick Egwunwa.

Narrating their grievances, Egwunwa said: “The government of Governor Soludo said earlier that there will be no election in communities that have crises and Isuaniocha is one of such, but the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters went ahead to conduct a shabby election.

“They coerced few individuals to come and stand as electorate even when most stakeholders did not know about the election.

“They ignored the governor’s directive for their personal reasons. We don’t accept this move and all we want is peace.”

They called on the state governor to stay action on the issue of traditional ruler in the area until the community achieves peace.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Local Government and Community Affairs, Mr Fidelis Nnazor, who received the protesters on behalf of the Secretary to the State Government, assured them that government would look into their grievances and take necessary action within one week.

He said: “Government will set up a committee immediately to look into the Isuaniocha matter with a view to resolving it and bringing peace back to the town, to enable the Soludo administration carry-on his developmental projects in all parts of the state without any hindrance.”

The protesters, after submitting their protest letter to the government, vowed to resume the protest if government fails to keep it’s promise within the one week..