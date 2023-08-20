Anambra: Another child adoption syndicate exposed after extorting N3m from agent

By Vincent Ujumadu

Barely few days after the child racketeering facility, the Arrows of God Orphanage, at Nkwele Ezunaka, Oyi local government area of Anambra State was exposed, another child adoption syndicate has been uncovered in the state after extorting N3 million from a nurse on the pretext that she would be given twins.

The nurse was fronting for a yet to be identified person who apparently brought the money.

The person at the head of the syndicate is a beer parlour operator at Nnobi in Idemili South local government area of the state, who recently opened a chemist shop after collecting the N3 million from the nurse.

She is also claiming to be a nurse because she recently opened the chemist shop which she used part of the N3m she collected to fund.

The deal was, however, exposed following the failure of the beer parlour operator, who is a mother of three, to deliver the twins as promised.

The matter is already before the Chief Magistrate Court in Nnobi and the personalities involved have started telling the court their level of involvement in the matter.

A male member of the syndicate, who is a civil servant, claimed that he got involved because a colleague in his office asked him to assist her to adopt a baby.

Although he was the complainant in the suit, which is between the Commissioner of Police and the beer parlour operator, he claimed not to be aware that it was an offence.

“The child to be adopted is not for me, but for a woman residing in Onitsha. I do not even know her. I only connected the nurse to the beer palour lady, thinking she was genuine.

“It is the nurse that paid the N3m and was assured that the twins will be brought to her on February 12, 2023. When the lady could not bring the babies, we started looking for her,” he told the court.

It was also gathered that the person in Onitsha is not even the person adopting the twins, as she too was acting for someone outside the state.

The police has already charged the beer parlour woman of fraud under Sec 1, Sub Sec (1) (a) of Advanced Free Fraud and other related offences, 2006.

The offence carries maximum 20 years jail term and a minimum of seven years.

The Police prosecutor handling the case said that after collecting the N3m, the beer parlour operator kept deceiving the nurse that the babies would be brought to her later and up till August 18, 2023, the babies had not been delivered.

“The complainant, on the faithful day went to meet her along Ojoto road where she earlier directed her. On getting there she gave her a girl of about six years old. The complainant refused to take the baby on the ground that it was not what they agreed on,” the police prosecutor said.

According to the police, the girl she gave her had passed the age of adoption, adding that upon that reason, the complainant went to Nnobi Police Station and reported the matter.

When asked if she has patent medicine licence, the beer parlour operator said the process for her to become a member has begun, adding that she had already committed some money to the chairman of the association.

While pleading for leniency, the woman said she has already started refunding the N3 million, adding that she had paid N300,000

The presiding Chief Magistrate, Ken Nwoye lamented that there is so much child trafficking under the guise of adoption everywhere.

He said: “Orphanages have become fertile grounds for child trafficking and some of the homes have teenage girls they pay to become pregnant and sell the baby when it is born.

“These motherless babies homes are also centres of child trafficking as they sell babies and children to the highest bidder. Anybody who stays at home and pays and a baby is brought to her is a child trafficker.

“Any person who wants to adopt a baby should go through the legal process, which is the Ministry of Social Welfare.

“Doing illegal adoption is stealing and kidnapping. Those who want to adopt babies should not be desperate about it. Consult a lawyer who should guide you because he will follow the legal process.

“From what is happening, many people are benefitting from this deal”.

The magistrate said both the fake nurse who is a mother of three and the genuine nurse who is apparently fronting for yet to be identified person, would be charged to court for child trafficking.