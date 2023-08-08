‘An irreparable loss’, Nigerians mourn passing of Pastor Odukoya

Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the passing of the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Odukoya’s death was announced in a statement on the church’s Facebook page.

“The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya….”

Taking to the comment section, Nigerians reacted to the passing of the man of God.

Nkechi Akwaja wrote, “My Pastor, my father in the Lord. We love so much, and we will miss you dearly. Rest on dad, God loves best. Enjoy yourself in His presence. ❤️”

Rowland Ojemeh “May God bless his memory. A great and wonderful general for God. Rest in bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ”

Akanno Gloria “Rest in perfect peace Pastor Taiwo Odukoya . You indeed a warrior . We win alway . Glory be to God”

Victoria Temitope Adeniyi “Pastor Taiwo, may your sweet soul rest in perfect peace, you fought a good fight sir 🙏❤️”

Revd Olumide Adeleke “Jeeeesus😥😥😥may the Lord comfort all and uphold both the family and the Church he left behind in Jesus mighty name. Please accept my heartfelt condolences. It is well”

Chiebuka Ezeh “Rest on Daddy. You finished well. I love you, Fountain of church love you, the body of Christ generally love you, you are a great Teacher of God’s word. Till we meet to part no more”

Francis Obiorah Chukwuka “Good night Daddy, My heart is heavy right now… What a timing. Lord let your name be praised in all things.”

Olawale Martins “My pastor you are indeed a general of the most high”

Ikechukeu Anyiam said “soul shattering…. But the scriptures makes us understand that in every situation we should give thanks. We give God thanks for his life and ministry, he was indeed a great servant of God who laid his life for the ministry assigned to him and impacted lives as he went about his assignment.

“God bless his soul. May God grant all bereaved families both the immediate, the entire FLC and the church in general the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”