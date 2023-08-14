Amotekun will receive boost under Omituntun 2.0 – Makinde vows

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…as gov constitutes corps’ 12-member Governing Board

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reiterated that the safety of lives, property of all residents and citizens of the state is the utmost priority of his administration.

The governor gave the assurance on Monday, while inaugurating a 12-memeber Board of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed, Amotekun in his office at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The 12-member Amotekun Board, headed by a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sikiru Akande was charged to oversee and heighten security activities of the corps in the state.

The governor emphasised that the board must ensure it moves the corps on a path to sustainable development, while charging the newly inaugurated board members to

optimally discharge their mandate of making policy and administrative guidelines for the agency to make it function effectively.

While recounting the teething challenges of the agency at inception, Governor Makinde explained that the cordial relationship currently prevailing between Amotekun and the Nigeria Police has become remarkable and pledged to further equip and support the agency to perform optimally.

He also applauded the agency for introducing a new strategy of community intelligence gathering into its operations, noting that Oyo Amotekun has continued to evolve itself to serve the people better.

According to him, security remains pivotal for a thriving and robust economy, adding that residents are assured of the safety of their lives, property and investments within the borders of the state.

“Having fulfilled the requirement of the Section 7, subsection 4 of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, 2020, which states the Chairman and members of the board shall be appointed by the governor on the recommendation of the Attorney-General, subject to the confirmation of the two-thirds of majority of the House of Assembly, we are here today for the inauguration of the Oyo Amotekun Board.”

“And the is made up of twelve members and their primary responsibility is to make policy and administrative guidelines for the agency and to see that the agency functions optimally.”

”Security is linked to the development of any community. Oyo Amotekun works along other security agencies in the state,” the governor added.

In his remark, the chairman of the newly inaugurated governing board, AIG Sikiru Akande (rtd) assured residents of the state that with the calibre of members constituting the governing board, the agency will work in collaboration with other security units for the overall best public interest.

“The people should go to sleep, they should be rest assured that with the capacity we have and with the management and the standard that the previous board had laid, we will not fail them; we will even go beyond the mandate the state has given. We have done it in other places, we will not fail to do it in our own state. This home coming is going to be a fantastic one. We are going to have a robust security network for Oyo State,” he assured.

The newly inaugurated governing board comprises 12 members, with some representatives drawn from across the three senatorial districts, which include,

Col. Bisiriyu Olayanju (Rtd), Member; CP Ayinde Hamzat (Oyo State Command); CP Fatai Owoseni (Rtd), Special Adviser (Security); Commodore R. A. Babalola (Rtd), Rep. Oyo South Senatorial District; Mrs. Hamzat Khadijat Ronke, Rep. Oyo Central

Senatorial District; CP Samson Ogunlowo (Rtd), Rep. Oyo North Senatorial District; Commandant M.A. A. Adaralewa, State Commandant, Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps, Represented by DCC Patunola Timothy Oladeji (member).

Others were Oba Oladapo Oyediran, the Onpetu of Ijeru, representative of the traditional rulers; Mrs. I.E. Akinbode, State Counsel, Ministry of Justice, Secretary; CP. Sunday Odukoya (Rtd), Executive Assistant (Security); Member and representative of the General Officer Commanding, Armed Forces of

Nigeria, Ibadan, member.