Amotekun arrests suspected cultist, burglar in Osun  

File image.

Osun State Amotekun Corps, said it arrested a suspected cultist in Osogbo and another suspected burglar in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government Area of Osun.

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the State Commander of the corps, made this known in a statement on Friday, adding that the two suspects were arrested on Thursday.

“Sodiq Adelabu, 20, a native of Osogbo, was arrested in Osogbo for allegedly being a member of a secret cult, engaging in cult related activities and theft.

“The suspect admitted to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity when interrogated.

“The second suspect, Sunday Oluwasegun, 22, a native of Ila-Orangun, was arrested for breaking into a house and stealing in Ila-Orangun Town.

“He was reported to have stolen some money and some home appliances before he was later arrested.”

Adewinmbi said both suspects were arrested after complaints were lodged against them and their activities by patriotic residents of the state.

He therefore called on residents of the state to always report suspicious activities and criminal suspects living among them to security agents.

He assured them that their identity would be kept secret, encouraging them to join in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He stated that the arrested suspects had, however, been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.