AMNESTY: What reforms at PAP mean to peace, stability

The reforms initiated at the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, have convincingly indicated that the scheme would eventually realise its founding objectives.

Globally, the task of granting amnesty to repentant members of armed groups, recovering arms from them, rehabilitating and reintegrating them into society are delicate programmes with doubtful and hazardous results.

That was why when the Federal Government set up PAP for ex-militants of the Niger Delta, many expressed pessimism that it would not work.

But about 14 years later, PAP is not only standing tall, but it has become one of the best contemporary examples of how to establish a resilient and sustainable disarmament programme.

Has PAP met all its core objectives? Surely, not one hundred percent. But if not for the historical success of the arms recovery programme that witnessed a huge cache of deadly weapons surrendered by thousands of repentant militants, perhaps, Nigeria would have become a forgotten geographical entity by now. PAP restored peace that is currently being enjoyed in the region today. Despite some low points, it has continued to improve on its performance by keeping an eye on its target from one administration to another.

It is important to state that PAP is experiencing transformation under the current interim management.

Since its creation in 2009 by the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, PAP has had successive governments and management that tried to ensure that its objectives are met. However, PAP under the current management is witnessing a new level of remarkable impact.

Interestingly, beneficiaries and keen observers continue to pass a vote of confidence in the new leadership of PAP over its positive impacts on the lives of the people.

Observers are even more awed that beyond their expectations, PAP is further expanding its impacts by touching more lives, especially those who never benefitted anything before since the programme started.

This noticeable transformation is driven by a creative reform that is currently radically changing the narrative of the mandate of the programme in the Niger Delta area, unprovoked, detestable and condemnable distractions from detractors notwithstanding.

As expected, behind any change or development, there must be a man. In this case, the transformer and driver of this progressive performance at PAP is no other person than Major-General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (Rtd), the Interim Administrator PAP.

Interestingly, he is unstoppably making even bigger steps and making more daring moves despite fierce opposition by evil-minded, jealous, unpatriotic and corrupt elements that are afraid and inimical to change. Against all odds thrown at him, the General has fearlessly continued to trudge on, blazing the trail.

Changing the narrative

Observers have been asking two major questions concerning the new development at PAP: What is the driving force behind Gen. Ndiomu’s determination to transform the programme in such a way that PAP has been making more impact than successive leadership and management? And why is it so?

Recall that when he took over at the helm of PAP, he made a poignant statement that set a template for his policy actions. The address equally addressed the questions above. According to Ndiomu, “Under my watch, we shall place a premium on transparency, accountability, and hard work; there shall be a clear departure from the past trajectory to a purposeful, result-oriented administration. We shall equally embark on reorientation, training, and empowerment of the ex-agitators in line with the present realities of the nation.

“I desire to uphold the sanctity of the core values for the establishment of the Amnesty Programme that borders on Disarmament, Demobilisation and Re-integration, which form the tripod upon which the Programme presently stands,” Gen. Ndiomu said.

When he made this statement, people did not fully comprehend what he meant and what was coming until he fully took over, settled down and started to work. They are, however, stunned by his actions, a focus on reform that is changing the narrative completely.

Apart from that, over the years, the Amnesty Programme has rolled out different empowerment programmes based on the three cardinal targets to train, empower and engage ex-agitators. However, the immediate past administration of President Muhammed Buhari, dissatisfied with the lack-lustre performance, contemplated winding down the programme.

There were allegations bordering on corruption and fraudulent activities. The programme was also accused of gross mismanagement of resources allocated to it to pursue the actualisation of its mandate. For instance, the former National Security Adviser (NSA) to President Buhari, Gen. Babagana Munguno had alleged that since its establishment PAP has squandered a staggering sum of N712billion and it is unable to account for it.

Beside that, there were critical observations that since the programme began, about 30,000 ex-militants were captured and billions of Naira have been invested in their training locally and internationally, as well as their empowerment programmes. Despite that, the number seemed not to have reduced, thereby giving rise to suspicion of fraudulent activities.

In a related development, there were bugging issues arising from complaints, especially from many ex-militants who said that they were yet to benefit from the training and other empowerment opportunities created by PAP. These and political interests from the region and at the federal levels were factored into the alleged failure of PAP to meet up its mandate and expectations.

However, after a superior argument prevailed, the idea of winding down the programme was shelved. It was in the midst of these issues that Gen. Ndiomu was appointed as the Interim Administrator of PAP and within a short period, he has made a tremendous mark.

Performances

The new PAP under the leadership of General Ndiomu is redefining governance and management in terms of excellent service delivery. From different training, and empowerment programmes that include skill acquisition in different areas, regular disbursement of scholarships, the establishment of cooperatives as a strategy for sustainable economic empowerment, and engagements of thousands of ex-militants who have completed their training in Nigeria and abroad among others, the new PAP is on the move.

It is important to underscore the fact that the primary targets of PAP are the youths, that is, the over 30,000 ex-militants who were registered as those to benefit from PAP. Since General Ndiomu took over, he has revived the hope and aspirations of the youths through diverse empowerment programmes.

He has continued to engage young people in the Niger Delta, inspiring them to be productively engaged, to think beyond crude oil. For instance, at the third Niger Delta MSME Summit held in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, recently, the PAP boss charged the youths to Ndiomu. Represented by the Head of Reintegration, Musa Wilfred, he charged the youths to rise to their responsibilities and take advantage of the moment. He told the youths to rise above entitlement mentality and set the stage for success.

“We must understand the times and take advantage of them properly. We must map out opportunities. We must be in a place where we can adequately predict the future. We must innovate and remind our delegates that there is virtue in diversity and resilience. Good things don’t come cheap. There is a notion about the region out there, and we must all agree jointly to alter that narrative.

“As young business owners, you must understand that beyond innovation, collaboration, networking, access to funds, loans and grants, and lobbying, you have a role to play. You must embrace discipline and mentoring. You must understand that good things don’t come easily. You must understand that for every height you want to attain, there is a price to pay. Young leaders must be ready and willing to pay the price”, he said.

Statistics show that 65 percent of 30,000 ex-militants are said to be currently undergoing training/schooling. 55 percent are now fully and successfully reintegrated back into society as law-abiding and economically productive citizens while 45 percent are still waiting to be empowered.

As part of training and empowering the ex-agitators, PAP under Ndiomu is also sponsoring 75 pilots and aircraft engineers to South Africa and France for type-rating as part of its aviation training scheme. A statement by PAP office stated that “enormous windows of employment opportunities have been provided for ex-agitators in the oil-rich Niger Delta region to thrive”.

Opposition

As Ndiomu is working round the clock with his team to make the new PAP work under a sustainable structure, certain elements are resistant to change. Propelled by jealousy, envy, and vexed by the disruption of business for the bad guys, exposure of fraud and corrupt elements by the decisive General at PAP, they continue to peddle lies, making malicious and unfounded statements ostensibly to distract Ndiomu.

Of course, this is not surprising at all and General Ndiomu should never allow himself to be distracted by those who are opposed to change. He should take the wise counsel of the three of the greatest minds of this age. For instance, Woodrow Wilson said, “If you want to make enemies, try to change something.” Niccolo Machiavelli posited that “there is nothing more difficult to take in hand, more perilous to conduct, or more uncertain in its success than to take the lead in the introduction of a new order of things.” Finally, John F. Kennedy asserted thus: “Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

Those who became rich overnight and made billions and millions from PAP without adding value to the programme are fighting back. remain focused and allow his work and legacy to speak and defend him.

Providence, the people and history that are backing him up are stronger and are more than his traducers who are against him. He should remain courageous in the service to his fatherland.

