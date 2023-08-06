Amir congratulates Dalori’s emergence as APC Dep National Chairman North

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Coordinator of 2- million votes for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, as President/ Vice – President and Zulum, Kadafur, as Governor and Deputy Governor (BATKSM/ZULKAD) on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress during the last concluded 2023 general elections, Comrade Mallumbe Amir has congratulated ex- Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Borno state, and also Forum Chairman of Inter- Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, Hon Ali Bukar Dalori for his unnanimous endorsement as the National Deputy Chairman North by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

Dalori who was also the Chairman of APC Chairmen’s Forum in all the states of the federation including Abuja emerged last week following a vaccum created when Senator Abubakar Kyari who hitherto held that position was nominated as Minister by President Tinubu.

Addressing Journalists in Maiduguri yesterday, Amir said, his forum comprised conglomerate of youths/women groups, clubs and associations drawn from the 27 local govenment areas in Borno.

His words: “Our entire forum joyfully extend our heartfelt congratulations on timely well-deserved endorsement of Hon Ali Bukar Dalori as the consensus candidate for the office of the Deputy National Chairman North of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is a tremendous achievement and a testament to his hardwork, dedication, and good leadership qualities towards repositioning our great party.

“Dalori’s commitment to the principles and ideals of the APC has been very commendable before, during and after his tenure as the Chairman of the Borno State APC and other positions he held sway.”

While passing a vote of confidence on Dalori, the Coordinator said, his Forum will continue to give it’s maximum support and cooperation to all leadership of the APC at the local, state and national levels, particularly, Hon Dalori to succeed in his new office.

Amir described Hon Dalori as a de-tribalized politician who has always led teaming supporters of the APC to the Promised Land, as Borno APC has constantly remained without strong oppositions which saw the great party simultaneously won elections at all levels for over a decade politicking across the 27 local government areas in Borno under his (Dalori) leadership.

He therefore call on all and sundry to team up and give their unflinching support to President Tinubu and Governor Zulum’s APC led government that is poised to alleviate economic hardship, restore Peace and development in the country and Borno in particular.