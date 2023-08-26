Amid protests, APC finally swears in new NWC members, promises rewards for others

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Dr Abdullahi Ganduje-led National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC on Friday night inaugurated six additional members into its fold amid protests from the Kogi, Abia, and Cross River states chapters of the party.

There was a failed attempt to swear in the officials on Thursday night, but the protest from Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and other stakeholders from Abia and Cross River effectively stalled the process.

Those sworn in were the Deputy National Chairman, North, Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno State); National Vice Chairman, North West, Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna State); National Legal Adviser, Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa State); National Welfare Secretary, Donatus Nwankpa (Abia State); National Woman Leader, Mary Alile Idele, PhD (Edo State); and, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko (Kogi State).

An earlier nominee for the North Central Zonal Organizing Secretary of the party, Ikani Shuaibu Okolo from Kogi state was however dropped to placate the state Governor, Yahaya Bello whose nominee for the office of Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ismail Yahaya was dropped.

Ganduje who acknowledged that the party has taken serious notice of Yahaya said he would be put forward for other appointments.

He said those who lost out in Abia and Cross River states would also be considered for appointments as a way of satisfying all the aggrieved.

Addressing the event which begun at about 8:40pm, Ganduje said the party is currently putting its house in order because it is determined to win the forthcoming off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

According to him, the party would be in the various state capitals to inaugurate its National Campaign Councils for the three governorship elections, as a way of connecting with the grassroots.

He said; “There is no doubt that during the last meeting of the National Executive Committee NEC of our party, the NWC was mandated to undertake some tasks on behalf of NEC.

“We have succeeded. We consulted with stakeholders, governors and others. We know there are some aggrieved people and they are very important. We will discuss with them and I will speak later on that.

“We have taken a decision that every Wednesday, we will conduct our weekly NWC meeting. It is very important. Also, we have already made a resolution that our party as an institution will be active throughout the year and not just during election periods. Our party will have operational and functional offices right from the wards, LGs, States, Zonal and national offices as you can see. We believe we will be able to abide by all these.

“Very soon we will launch the National Campaign Councils for our three states – Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi- going into elections this year. Instead of inaugurating the councils here in Abuja, we have decided to do so in the various state capitals so that we can connect with the various stakeholders.

“All of you are competent. We have seen your credentials and you have been nominated and elected through due process by the various stakeholders and therefore we congratulate you.

“As earlier mentioned, there is no doubt that there are some people who are also competent but you can only fill a person.

“From Kogi state, we have Ismail Yahaya. We have taken note of him and he will be engaged in one way or another. We have Ikani Shuaibu Okolo from Kogi state. He too will be engaged appropriately in our government. Mrs Obinna from Abia, she took will be accommodated. Hon. Dr Stella Ekpo from Cross River. I think she is a medical doctor. She and two others from Cross River state, according to the outcome of our dialogue, will be accommodated in our government.

“With these, I think we have achieved complete agreement and dialogue. We have achieved dialogue and we have deepened dialogue within our party and this is our culture. We are not dictators but that does not mean that everyone must necessarily agree with you”, he added.

The oaths of allegiance and office were administered on the new officials by Barr. Mustapha Abubakar, a Notary Public.