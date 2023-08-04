American rapper, Lizzo denies sexual allegations 

American rapper, Melissa Viviane Jefferson popularly known as Lizzo has reacted to several of her tour dancers levelling allegations of sexual harassment against her, calling their claims “sensationalised stories”.

Earlier this week, a lawsuit filed by three of the singer’s tour dancers alleged that Lizzo had sexually harassed them and formed a hostile work environment.

They said she created the unfriendly work environment was done through sexual, racial and religious harassment in various incidents between 2021 and 2023, according to the Guardian UK.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media on Thursday, Lizzo said the “last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing”.

“My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized,” she said, adding that she was only speaking out because “false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed.

“These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” she continued.

The 35-year-old emphasised it was never her “intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team”.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she said.

The lawsuit filed against the music star included many claims, that Lizzo allegedly pressured a dancer to touch a nude performer at a club and forced several dancers to take part in an “excruciating” 12-hour audition.

It also alleges that the singer’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, pushed her Christian beliefs on performers and denigrated those who had premarital sex.

The Guardian UK said the suit also said that Quigley simulated oral sex, talked about a performer’s virginity, and overshared “her masturbatory habits and sex life with her husband”.