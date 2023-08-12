Amaechina, 16, scores nine A1s in 2023 WASSCE

By Adesina Wahab

Miss Amaechina Chimbusonma Nwadiuto of Regina Pacis Girls’ Secondary School, Garki, Abuja may be in contention for the National Merit Award as the overall best candidate in this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, WASSCE, conducted by the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, as she got A1 in all the nine papers she sat for during the examination.

Miss Amaechina, 16, from Anambra State, got distinctions in Data Processing, Christian Religious Studies, Civic Education, English Language, Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

The girl, who scored 313 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, applied to study Medicine at the University of Abuja.

Speaking on the development, her mother, Mrs Ijeoma Amaechina, said the girl has consistently maintained top position in her class since her primary school days.

“She is the fourth child of the family and she likes to sing and makes friends. Apart from her natural talents, I can describe her as a goal getter. She puts her mind to whatever she wants to achieve. I give God the glory,” she said in a chat with Vanguard.