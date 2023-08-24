Alternative methods of financing key for sustainability of MSME’s, startups in Nigeria – Anaba

The Editor, of Vanguard Newspapers, Eze Anaba on Thursday stressed on the role alternative methods of financing and payment transactions play for the growth and sustainability of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and startups in Nigeria.

Eze, who was ably represented by his deputy, Mr. Kunle Adekoya made the remarks while delivering the welcome address at the ongoing 4th Annual MSME & Startup Summit 2023 at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Eze, conversations and deep dialogues on the alternative methods of financing and payment transactions for MSMEs and Startups will be insightful and solutions-driven for steadying the growth of the sector.

On behalf of the Board and Management of Vanguard Newspapers under the leadership of our Founder & Publisher, Mr. Sam Amuka, I welcome you all to the 4th Annual MSME & Start-Up Summit 2023.

“We are indeed pleased with the ongoing high-level strategic partnership with The Economic Forum Series® in the area of concept development, synthesis, design, and implementation of high-profile thematic events.

“As a media organization, this is our way of contributing to the high growth prospect of the MSME sector through key audience engagement by bringing together critical stakeholders to discuss solutions to the thematic issues of current challenges and other germane issues in our emerging Digital Economy.

“The primary objective of the conference discussions among other things will be to address the role of alternative methods of financing and payments transactions for MSMEs and Startups’ sustainability and competitiveness.

“We trust that the conversations and deep dialogues will be insightful and solutions-driven.”

Jude Ndu, founder and CEO, The Economic Forum Series (EFS), said the event was conceptualized by The Economic Forum Series ® (EFS) and VANGUARD Newspapers; and DiGiComm Enterprises as Technical Partner.



The partnership, according to Ndu has maintained a leading role as a strategic media platform for thought leadership conversations on critical issues affecting growth and change across different industry segments and economic sectors.

