Alpha-May Club sets agenda for development in Iwereland

The Alpha May Club, a prestigious association of Itsekiri professionals and entrepreneurs, held its 38th annual convention to discuss the infrastructural development of Iwereland, their ancestral homeland.

The convention featured prominent speakers from various fields, such as engineering, architecture, and education, who shared their insights and recommendations on how to implement the Itsekiri Strategic Plan, a blueprint for the socio-economic transformation of Iwereland.

The speakers emphasized the importance of infrastructural development as a key indicator of the progress and well-being of any society. They noted that Iwereland, despite being one of the largest oil-producing areas in Delta State with a population of about four million people, suffers from a lack of basic amenities and services, such as health care, education, potable water, and electricity. They also expressed concern about the high poverty rate and the vulnerability of the youth to violence and criminality.



To address these challenges, the Alpha May Club resolved to engage with the political leaders and the Ogiame Atuwase III, the paramount ruler of the Itsekiri people, to expedite the completion of all ongoing and pending projects in Iwereland. The club identified some of the strategic and critical infrastructure projects that span across the three Itsekiri local government areas and stressed their significance for the economic development and security of the region.



The Alpha May Club reaffirmed its commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth and enhancing financial management for the sustainable development of Iwereland through its activities and initiatives.