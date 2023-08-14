Allow the poor to breath, Clergyman tells leaders

…As Priesthood Stream Church Dedicates Edifice

…Ordains 31 for mission work

By Emmanuel Elebeke – Abuja

The General Overseer of Revival Assembly Church, Apostle Anselm Madubuko has called on political leaders to make policies that would not further push the people into more hardship but allow them breath.

He gave the admonition yesterday at the first Anniversary Celebration the Priesthood Stream Church and dedication of its Church to God and ordination of 31 pastors and evangelists at Kurudu, Abuja.

Reverend, 9 Pastors, 3 Evangelists, 9 Deacons and 9 Deconeses in their quest to strengthen the work of God here on earth.

He urged leaders to be God fearing and remember the poor, who can no longer breath due to harsh economic policies of government.

“I beg the leaders to do more things to help the poor, as a way to cushion what is going on, people are going through a much headship in the country. They have to listen for ones”, he said.

In his sermon titled “Faith like Peter’s” Apostle Anselm Madubuko cited Matthew 19:26, where he admonished that humanity should not put its trust and confidence in men but on God who owns all things,that with men the success achieved in the Church would have been impossible but with God all things are possible, adding that we need the supernatural to move forward because the natural has failed us.

He said, “we must individually own the Word of God because Jesus Christ made us Kings, Priests and Prophets, so we are called to preach the Word to the whole world He also called on political leaders to be God fearing and do more to cushion the effect of these hardship I n the country.”

He thanked God for using the General Overseer, of the Church Rev. Dr. Ijeoma Emeribe to make it possible for the Church to have been ready for dedication adding that no body could have achieved it on his own without God and urged the congregation to focus on the Kingdom and not the Church.

He congratulated the newly ordained Reverend, Pastors, Evangelists, Deacons and Deaconesses and tasked them to be role models for the society, like Peter who began the Church of Christ.

Also speaking at the event, a guest speaker, Bishop Nicholas Iheanacho, described the dedication as an amazing experience which showcased so much accompaniments.

Bishop Iheanacho, who decried the high level of ineptitude of today leaders, said “whatever is happening is in fulfillment of old prophesies.

He noted that “We need to work on ourselves, everybody should know that we are at the end time and not become a prey or a victim, because many actions of people are fulfilling the scriptures negatively,the Bible said “a man would betray me”, it did not mention anybody’s name but Judas fulfilled that scripture the Bibles. He said “In the last days people shall be wicked,” it said “a generation that will devour the poor out of the earth”, human beings sit in their offices to fulfill that scripture not minding.

“I preach a message I call “fulfillment” because we are in a generation of fulfillment, this is not a dispensation of prophecies,

it is a dispensation of fulfillment what was prophesied in the old time is coming to pass in our time, we are the fulfillment because Jesus said I have come to fulfill the law, so we are children of fulfillment that how people are also in their offices fulfilling negative scriptures that would bring damnation to us, that was how Judas and those who crucified Jesus were relaxed, because the word came clear somebody here would betray me.

“The Bible said “time will come when there will be wicked people to devour the earth” and some of leader are the doing the same thing. I pray that our leaders would look at themselves with the mirror of the world.

On the church dedication, he said, “I want to thank God, specially, for the Woman of God,Rev. Dr. Ijeoma Emeribe, like Paul said in the Bible, I commend to her people, they should receive her as becometh saint, because she has shown and demonstrated the love she has for God and what she has invested into the kingdom my eyes have seen today, she has done this for herself, her family and her generation.

“I thank God for the family that woman comes from because that family, her husband, her children will be blessed they will see blessings they will not finish to enjoy the blessing she has provoked heaven for them, so I am glad that I am also part of this programme today.”

In her address, the host Bishop, Rev. Dr. Ijeoma Emeribe said, she was grateful to God for making it possible because no man can achieve anything without God.

She said, “I feel so embarrassed when people say I did this, but it is just by the grace of God, it is my own way of saying I love God, that we must not wait until members contribute money before we can build for God, I just felt that it is what I needed to do for God, to give Him a befitting place of worship and I also desire to raise men and women who fear God, that was what gave birth to what we see today.

“It was not easy because what I see is bigger than what most people see, I see it as a continuation of the work that God gave to us because our mandate is to grow the mission and raising up men and women who are willing to do the will of God and who are looking up to heaven, because it is not just about preaching, are we raising men for heaven sake? Or are we just there because we want to build a church?

“There have been challenges here and there but God still made a way for us to come out successful.”

She frowned at the level of tribalism and religious differences in the political class and urged them to work towards ensuring that there is peace in the land and that is why the church exist to bring peace to the people.