Alleged N6.9bn fraud: Emefiele’s fresh arraignment stalled

….as court shifts case to Aug 23

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Scheduled arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele, on a fresh 20-count charge, was on Thursday, stalled owing to the absence of one of the defendants in the case.

Even though the embattled erstwhile CBN boss appeared before the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting at Maitama, to enter his plea to the fresh charge against him, however, the court was told that the 2nd defendant, Saadat Yaro, was unavailable.

The Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation, DPPF, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, who is prosecuting the case for the Federal Government, told trial Justice Hamza Muazu that Mrs. Yaro took ill and was not able to make it to the court.

He, therefore, applied for a new date, a request that was not opposed by Emefiele’s lawyer, Mr. Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN.

Consequently, Justice Muazu adjourned the case till August 23.

Immediately the matter was adjourned, armed operatives of the Department of the State Service, DSS, whisked Emefiele away from the court.