Alleged N4bn diversion funds: Ex-KASCO MD granted administrative bail on self-recognition

By Bashir Bello

The former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO), Bala Muhammad Inuwa, has been granted administrative bail by a Kano High Court over allegations of diverting N4 billion funds.

The court, presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba, also granted bail to his son, Bala Inuwa Muhammad (Jnr), with a surety in like sum of N10 million.

Justice Na’abba granted the former MD bail on self-recognition after they were detained for five days, citing an infringement on their fundamental rights.

When the matter came up for arraignment on Tuesday, the defense counsel, Prof. Nasiru Aliyu, SAN, informed the court that there was a judgment previously delivered by the same court that restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) from arresting and investigating cases related to financial crimes while the judgment was under appeal.

The defense argued that it was improper for the court to hear and entertain charges filed by the commission while the judgment was being appealed.

The presiding judge, Justice Naaba however adjourned the case to August 22nd, 2023, to determine whether the defendant would take a plea or not.

Recall that the Kano State PCACC had arrested the former MD, Bala Muhammad Inuwa, as part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent diversion of over N4 billion belonging to the Kano State Government. The former MD’s son, Bala Inuwa Muhammad (Jr), a co-signatory in the matter, was also taken into custody for his role in the misappropriation and diversion of N3.2 billion.