Alleged N150m bribery: Police sue businessman, Akintoye

By Efe Onodjae and Alexander Habila

The Chief Executive Office, Platform Capital, Akindele Akintoye, has been sued by the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, for allegedly offering a bribe of N150 million to operatives investigating him.

Akindele has been in the Force custody for about three weeks and was charged before the High Court of the FCT, Abuja on Friday, August 18, 2023.

Vanguard gathered that the team was working on a petition lodged by Summit Oil International Limited, which alleged criminal conspiracy, misappropriation of funds, and theft amounting to millions in both US dollars and Naira.

However, an authoritative source who pleaded anonymity, told Vanguard that the 49-year-old entrepreneur had made an initial payment of N50 million out of the alleged N150 million bribe.

“The payment was supposedly intended to secure his release from custody and facilitate his departure abroad. The ongoing investigation will likely prolong Akindele’s detention, as the N50 million payment is seen as a serious offense.

“The N50 million was transferred from an account labeled ‘Duport Midstream Company Limited.’ Interestingly, other directors and shareholders claim no knowledge of this account’s existence.

“This unsettling revelation reinforces a separate allegation of embezzlement of over $25 million dollars against Akindele by concerned shareholders,” the source confirmed.

Meanwhile, Akindele is scheduled to appear in court in Abuja next week to answer for the charges. Concurrently, various individuals have taken to social media to accuse Akindele of fraudulent activities spanning two decades.