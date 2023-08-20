Alleged N150m bribe: Stakeholders commend IGP for resisting offer

IGP Egbetokun

By Efe Onodjae

The management of Summit Oil International Limited has commended the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, for resisting the lure of alleged financial gratification offered by the founder of Platform Capital, Akindele Akintoye.

They also commended his insistence on rule of law no matter who is involved.

It would be recalled that a legal charge was filed against Akintoye for allegedly bribing the investigative team of the Nigeria Police Force FIB (Force Intelligence Bureau) N50 million with additional promise to pay N100million when released from custody to flee abroad.

However, a source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the IGP is working round the clock to instil discipline and engineer a reward system for officers with the courage to resist bribe offered by any party in matters instituted in their respective jurisdiction.

The management of Summit Oil has also recommended to the Police Service Commission promotion for the leader of the team for his uncommon discipline in the face of such a tempting cash offer, we gathered exclusively.