Alleged land grabbing: Revoke Tambarawa layout, others – Kano communities beg Gov Yusuf

Gov Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Some residents and communities in Kano sharing neighborhood with the ongoing Federal Government project, Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano, AKK gas pipeline in Tambarawa, Kumbotso Local Government area of Kano state have appealed to the Kano State State government to revoke the Tambarawa layout and others over alleged land grabbing.

The Chairman, Elders Committee of the communities, Rabi’u Idris while lodging the complain to the Commissioner of Lands and Physical planning, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya alleged that the then government under the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje under disguise of the AKK project encroached into their farmlands to embark on industrial layout and housing.

Idris said while they were not against the government going ahead or executing the AKK project in the area, they would not condone encroachment into their farmlands.

He however appealed to the state government to wade into the matter and help them reclaim their farmlands.

According to him, “We are not kicking against the AKK project. What was requested for the project was 1,200 hectares of land or thereabouts but lands taken was more than that. This was done under the previous administration of former governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje through the Bureau for Lands. So what we are saying is we want a return of the remaining farmlands. It should not exceed an inch from what the AKK requested,” Idris said.

Similarly, the Vice Chairman of the committee, Isah Yusuf said their lands were forcefully taken away from them without proper compensation.

Responding, the Commissioner, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya vowed to reclaim all illegally acquired lands back to the rightful owners and ensure proper compensation for those whose lands were acquired for the said project.

He said the government will look into their complaints and take appropriate actions to ensure justice is done to all.