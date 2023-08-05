Alleged Impeachment Plot: Court fixes August 10 to hear Edo Deputy Gov’s suit

Philip Shuaibu

….orders parties to maintain status quo

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, fixed August 10 to hear a suit the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, filed to halt an alleged plot to impeach him from office.

However, the court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, issued an interim order, mandating all the parties in the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Cited as 1st to 5th defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1027/2023, are; the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly and the Chief Judge of Edo State.

The court order followed an ex-parte application the embattled deputy governor filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Moses Ebute, SAN.

Justice Mohammed refused objections that counsel to the Speaker of Edo state, Okotie Eboh and that of the CJ, Francis Ogbe, raised against the plaintiff’s request for an interim order.

While adjourning the matter, the judge directed that the order should be served on the IGP, the SSS and governor Obaseki who were not represented in court.

Specifically, the plaintiff, in his Originating Summons, prayed the court to among other things, determine whether in view of the provisions of sections 186 and 193 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, Governor Obaseki, has power to instigate the IGP and SSS to harass, intimidate, molest and prevent him from accessing his office to carry out his constitutionally guaranteed duties.

He further asked the court to ascertain whether the Governor has the power to instigate the Speaker and the Chief Judge to commence impeachment proceedings against him with a view to remove him from office on any other ground other than allegations of misconduct as contained in section 188 of the 1999 Constitution.

More so, the plaintiff, urged the court to determine whether in view of the provisions of section 193 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the governor, can deliberately refuse to carry him along or inform him of the State Executive Council (SEC) Meeting or any other meetings or functions within and outside Edo state, without violating the express provision of the law.

Upon the determination of the issues, the plaintiff wants the court to declare that the IGP, SSS and governor Obaseki are bereft of the power to intimidate, harass, embarrass or molest him.

He wants the court to also declare that the governor Obaseki, the Speaker and the CJ, have no power to impeach him on any ground other than gross misconduct.

The plaintiff prayed the court to hold that the Speaker and the CJ, lack the requisite power to set up a 7-Man panel of Inquiry for the purpose of impeaching him.

He urged the court to issue an order of injunction, restraining the IGP, SSS and governor Obaseki and their agents and privies from harassing, embarrassing, intimidating or preventing him from carrying out his legitimate duties.

An order of injunction restraining governor Obaseki, the Speaker and the CJ from taking any action or step on the impeachment plan, as well as an order stopping the CJ from taking instructions from governor Obaseki and the Speaker with a view to setting up any panel of Inquiry for the purpose of impeaching him from office.