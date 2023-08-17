Alleged Bribery: APC warns NNPP against maligning Kano Tribunal

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC has warned the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP government in Kano state against dragging the name of the Chairman, National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, Hon. Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge to disrepute because of the government’s apparent dismal performance at the tribunal.

The immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs in the state and spokesperson of the Gawuna/Gari Campaign Council, Malam Muhammad Garba gave the warning in a statement issued Thursday.

He said the deliberate attempt by the Kano state government to malign the tribunal chairperson for fear of what could possibly be the final judgment, by creating a fictitious story and quoting her out of context, amounts to disrespect for the judge and the judiciary in general.

According to him, when Justice Azinge made the revelation on the alleged attempt to bribe a member of the tribunal by a senior lawyer, she never named any particular party, but just to denigrate the APC, the NNPP government referred to the APC as the bribe giver.

He noted that the Kano state government is also preempting the possible unraveling of the actual bribe giver by the tribunal and therefore wanted to malign the judge.

Garba also said that the made-up story which was contained in a statement issued by the state commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, further indicated that the government is trying to vilify the tribunal before the judgment so that it draws sympathy from unsuspecting public in the event it is defeated.

The former commissioner pointed out that to also further confirm how perplexed they are, “they filed an appeal while the tribunal is still holding its proceedings, saying however that their action will not stop the election petition tribunal from going on with its sittings until it delivers final judgement”.

He stated that even with an apparent sign of victory on its side, the APC has not and will never offer bribe to anyone involved in the case considering that it has presented facts and figures to prosecute the matter before the tribunal.

Garba observed that while the APC had presented all its witnesses during the proceedings of the tribunal and were successfully cross-examined, the NNPP government, he added, has failed to present any tangible witness to depend its case.

The former commissioner averred that the action of the Kano state government was nothing but a gimmick and an attempt to also disparage the APC.

While reaffirming its commitment to patiently continue seeking legal redress in the case, the APC, he said, is confident it will eventually reclaim its stolen mandate.