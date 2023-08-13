All petitions against Tinubu’s victory ‘hopeless’ – APC scribe

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has described the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election as “hopeless”.

Recall that President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC emerged victorious with Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) coming second, while Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) was third.

However, both Atiku and Obi have taken to court to dispute the results by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Basiru, while featuring in a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, dismissed the case of the opposition parties.

Responding to speculation that the APC is getting ready for a rerun election, Basiru said although he was not supposed to make comments on a matter that is sub judice, “but since you have asked me,” he added, “from my knowledge of electoral law in Nigeria and having read the petitions and also being part of the proceedings, I would say that all the petitions against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are hopeless and nobody needs to even waste time in dismissing same.

“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless.”