Algeria plans six-month transition to end Niger crisis

Algeria has proposed a six-month transition programme to resolve the crisis in Niger which emanated from the coup on July 26.

This was disclosed by Algerian foreign minister, Ahmed Attaf, saying many countries have not supported the planned military intervention against Niger.

Attaf said this on Tuesday, following his mediation tours to countries, stating that, “most of the countries we have talked to are against military intervention to end the crisis”.

Last week, defence chiefs from the regional Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc met in Ghana to discuss possible military intervention in Niger.

There had been dialogue and negotiations before the defence chiefs met with the aim to restore President Mohamed Bazoum, who was deposed by the presidential guard.

The coupists led by Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani have established a junta and also appointed an economist, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine as the prime minister.

Algeria has reiterated it was against military intervention, pointing to the chaos that followed NATO action in Libya in 2011 during its uprising against longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Attaf also said that Algerian officials have spoken three times since the coup to the Niger military leader, Tchiani, who wants a transitional period of up to three years.

As part of its initiative, Algeria would seek a United Nations conference to restore constitutional order, propose guarantees for all sides in the crisis and host a conference on development in the Sahel region.