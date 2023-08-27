Alex Nwankwo at 40: Celebrating leadership in PR and politics

The young and energetic media specialist, Alex Nwankwo is one of the most successful strategists in the Public Relations (PR) practice across all business sectors in Nigeria.

In the words of the former US President, Benjamin Franklin, “without continual growth, and progress, such words as improvement, achievement, and success have no meaning.” This suffices to say that the glorious ascension of Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReports could be likened to a sterling ascendency.

The media guru who hails from Eziagu in Orumba South Local Government of Anambra State has strived beyond normal PR practice spreading his tentacles around the showbiz industry.

As Alex celebrates his forty (40) years of unequivocal feats on earth, marking his birthday, his outstanding performances that cut across media, art, entertainment and show business comes to bear.

Recounting his formative years and growth in the industry, Alex excitingly explains;

“I was born in the ancient city of Kano where I had my formative years. The consistent effort and mastery of the art has distinguished me from my peers as I have shown capacity to deliver valuable and quality service to my clients across business sectors.

“As a young man who at his age has not been found wanting even with the remarkable offers he gets from clientele all over the world, I have remained steadfast to my passion and have never for a day doubted my crave to position a company and give it the needed face it deserves,” he said.

History would be kind to Nwankwo who, as the youngest governorship candidate, as endorsed by INEC during the 2023 governorship elections in Anambra State, has written his name in the anal of time in the Nigeria political scene.

Going down the memory lane, Nwankwo bagged his first degree in 2006 from Anambra State University. He also has a Masters Degree in Media and Communication Art from the University of Abuja in view. While in Anambra State University, he was once a Students’ Union Secretary General. After his university education, he made up his mind to express his passion for news gathering, processing and dissemination through the various online media platforms.

Speaking further, the youthful media professional explained that he is the Chairman of Amity Global Network, an integrated marketing and communication company, adding that as a renowned publicist, image maker, media entrepreneur and influencer, his online and print outfits include AlexReports, State Press, Anambra Update News, Abuja Press, Anambra Update, amongst others.

His success level led to the expansion of his print outfits with an addition of a personality publication magazine.” In some quarters, friends have described Alex Nwankwo as a walking billboard; that is, a human blog with his entire body wired-up with a network of media platforms that syndicate media contents from him.

The celebrity journalist, whose ability to navigate through seemingly complex situations and attract excellence in public perception, has continued to welcome an upscale in network of clienteles who seek for topnotch service delivery in image management.

Some of his clients included several local and international organisations. Among the lot are Federation of West Africa Freelance Journalists Association where he also serves as the Media Director; West Africa ECOWAS Youth Council, also as the Media Director, as well as an Ambassadorial position at OSH Association in the UK. In 2021, he was appointed as the official Publicist of Nigeria-Guinea Bissau International Trade Relations.

With an excellent background in Advertising, Media and Communication Arts, Nwankwo has toured round Nigeria and West Africa in his visionary journey through several PR and media engagements. He is a major influencer of Africa’s Most visited Online news platform “Nairaland”.

With his unbeatable promptness in service delivery, Alex Nwankwo has continued to manage and promote the image of multinational agencies, individuals, brands, celebrities, politicians and public institutions within and outside the country.

He has explored image-management and brand promotion as a veritable tool to build personalities, attracting sponsorships and partnership for brands and creating credible visibility for clients’ services and interest.

These persistent and successful endeavours attracted him with plethora of prestigious awards over the years, numbering over 90 from within and outside Nigeria.

The most recent honour was presented to him by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul Rasheed Na’Allah as ‘Social Impact Media Personality of the Year.’ And in 2019, he bagged the Publicist of the Year award from the National Peace Awards which takes place annually at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Nigeria, a feat he also repeated in 2020.

The image branding manager is also a pageant and showbiz entrepreneur. He has hosted and managed several pageant and showbiz engagements. He is the director of ‘Most Beautiful Model In Nigeria, Miss Intercontinental Pageant’ and was recently honoured at the Nigeria Beauty Queens Hall of Fame event, held at Lagos for his exceptional achievements in attracting visibility to most beauty queens in Nigeria.

According to records, Alex Nwankwo is the one of the most decorated Public Relations personality in Nigeria.

Still fresh in the memory among the catalogue of assignments he has carried out, is the role he played in the media campaign of Dr. Godwin Maduka, the Accord Party Candidate in the recent Anambra Governorship elections.

During the campaign, Alex Nwankwo demonstrated his professional vigour and media strength in drumming the Anambra Governorship Candidate’s visibility to the world, ensuring a reputable and prominent image for his principal to the public.

Before this time, he, at the age of 37 in 2021, contested with the incumbent governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo of APGA, Val Ozigbo of PDP, Ifeanyi Uba of YPP and many others as the youngest contestant among them.

He was also the media assistant to Hon. Tony Nwulu, former member of House of Representatives who sponsored the highly celebrated Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill, now an Act.

Over the years, Alex Nwankwo has remained unequivocally relevant in the media industry. He has worked with several high profile personalities, both in Nigeria and in diaspora. He was once ranked among the top 20 most influential pageant personalities in Nigera.Recently he made the List of 20 Deserving Peace Icons that were Decorated as African Peace Ambassadors.

As he clocks 40, it is important to know that the image behind the brand has been exceptional and would continue to serve his clientele with the zeal, zest and focus he’s known for.

A proud father and husband who has shown capacity in keeping his family together even with the influence he posseses with his kind of job.

It’s at that juncture, we say a very big Happy Birthday to a classic image maker and more blessings ahead.