ALADJA/OGBE-IJOH CRISIS: Urhobo, Ijaw Monarchs declare peace

..call on Governor to expedite action

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

FOLLOWING heightened hostilities between warring Aladja Community of Udu and Ogbe-ijoh Community of Warri South West Council Areas of Delta, traditional rulers of Urhobo Nation and their Ijaw counterpart have called for a truce.

This was the outcome of a closed door meeting held Saturday at palace of HRM, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe, Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

The meeting was at the instance of the Chairman Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Abe I represented by his Vice Chairman, HRM Solomon Okukeren III, Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom.

At the end of the meeting, HRM Elder (Capt.) Joseph Timiyan PhD, Ebenanaowwi of Ogulagha Kingdom, Chairman, Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, HRM Solomon Okukeren III, Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom, Vice Chairman, Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council signed a five point communique which was read and witnessed by HRM, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe, Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

The Communique read, “The Urhobos and Ijaws Traditional Rulers after an extensive discussion on the age-long Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh crisis resolved that the Urhobos and Ijaws ethnic nationalities do not have personal problems and are not at war each others.

“That the Ukoko Re-Ivie of Urhobo nation should urgently call the executives of the Urhobo Progressive Union (UPU) as regards the provocative publication that gives the impression that the Urhobos and the Ijaws at at war.

“The Traditional Rulers resolved and appeal to the State Governor Rt. Hon. (Elder) Sheriff Oborewori to urgently expedite action towards finding a lasting peace in the affected Communities and beef up security in the areas.

“The meeting called on the leadership of the two affected Communities to maintain peace and work on things that promote peace and unity of both ethnic nationalities in particularly and the state at large.

“That the alleged seven (7) days altimatum given by a faceless groups is not only fake but mischievously done and should be disregarded by the general public.” It added.

The meeting was attended by HRM, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe, Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Elder (Capt.) Joseph Timiyan PhD, Ebenanaowwi of Ogulagha Kingdom, Chairman, Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, HRM Solomon Okukeren III, Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom, Vice Chairman, Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, HRM, King Obukohwo Monday Whiskey JP, Udurhie I Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, HRM F. F. Tabai, Pere of Tuomo.

Also in attendance were HRM Barr Shedrack Erebulu, Pere of Kabowei, HRM, Dr. Wilson Ojakovo, Ovie of Ughelli, HRM, Noble Eshemitan, Ovie of Oghara, HRM Oghenevwogaga Ebelle, Ovie of Agbarha Otor, HRM, Couple Oromoni, Pere of Ogbe-ijoh, HRM Bosu Dio, Ebenanaowwi of Iduwini, HRM, Johnbull Polokowei, Pere of Ogbolobiri Mein, HRM Sunday Odogu Okpurhe, Uduaka I, Ovie of Mosogar amongst others.