Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: Urhobo, Ijaw monarchs declare peace

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI— FOLLOWING heightened hostilities between warring Aladja community of Udu and Ogbe-Ijoh community of Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State, traditional rulers of Urhobo nation and their Ijaw counterparts have called for a truce.

This was the outcome of the closed door meeting held Saturday at palace of HRM, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe, Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

The meeting was at the instance of the Chairman, Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Abe I represented by his Vice Chairman, HRM Solomon Okukeren III, Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom.

At the end of the meeting, HRM Elder Joseph Timiyan, Ebenanaowwi of Ogulagha Kingdom, Chairman, Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum; HRM Solomon Okukeren III, Ovie of Arhavwarien Kingdom, Vice Chairman, Urhobo Traditional Rulers Council signed a five-point communique, which was read and witnessed by HRM, Orhue I, the Orodje of Okpe, Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

The communique read: “The Urhobos and Ijaws traditional rulers after an extensive discussion on the age-long Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh crisis resolved that the Urhobos and Ijaws ethnic nationalities do not have personal problems and are not at war with each other.

“That the Ukoko Re-Ivie of Urhobo nation should urgently call the executives of the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, as regards the provocative publication that gives the impression that the Urhobos and the Ijaws are at war.

“The traditional rulers resolved and appealed to the state governor, Sheriff Oborewori, to urgently expedite action towards finding a lasting peace in the affected communities and beef up security in the areas.

“The meeting called on the leadership of the two affected communities to maintain peace and work on things that promote peace and unity of both ethnic nationalities in particular and the state at large.

“That the alleged seven days altimatum given by a faceless group is not only fake but mischievously done and should be disregarded by the general public.”