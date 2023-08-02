Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis: Indigenes decry military lockdown

COAS, Maj Gen Lagbaja

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

INDIGENES of warring Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities have decried what they termed military unprofessionalism in their engagement in the communal crisis that escalated last week.

The indigenes urged the Delta State government to pay a visit to the area to ascertain what they were going through.

A legal practitioner, Solomon Aggreh, a native of Aladja, said: “Currently, I and more than 30,000 other residents, including businessmen and women have been detained forcefully and illegally from 7p.m., since July 27, 2023, even uptil now as I am writing this report.

“The reasons given by the military is yet to be known but may not be unconnected with the recent resumption of hostility between the Aladja community in Udu Local Government Area and Ogbeijoh community of Warri South Local Government Area, both in Delta State.

On 27/7/23 at 5p.m., there was gun battle between both sides. During this period, niether the military nor any security agency was seen around, but immediately it was night after the situation had calmed down naturally, military men invaded Aladja community, shooting at innocent citizens, destroying both vehicles, offices, shops and other property of citizens.

“As if that was not enough, I prepared to resume office this morning at Ovwian, Udu Road, there were military officers with arms ordering everyone to turn back. All attempts to make them understand that I am a gentleman of the Bar and respected and responsible citizen of this country fell on deaf ears.

“They threatened to beat me up and destroy my car if I didn’t go back. As I speak, the only access road in and out of Aladja community has been blocked by the military men. I and more than 30,000 persons, including businessmen and women and many businesses have suffered due to the action of the military.

“Meanwhile, despite my suffering, unlawful imprisonment and counting my losses, the chief security officer of Delta State, who just took an oath less than 60 days is yet to make any comment or visit. I am calling on the Federal Government to come and rescue us.”

On his part, Moses Kpeku, a commercial motorcyclist, said: “The soldiers blocked the land entrance to Aladja and used gumboots to block the river. We have been locked down and soldiers are patrolling from compound to compound.

“They beat people and destroy cars, tricycles and motorcyles. This is not why they were brought here, they are supposed to stay in the disputed area and not make life harder for us.”

A leader from Ogbe-Ijoh, who craved anonymity, said: “The Navy came to Ogbe-Ijoh through the rivers and started shooting anyhow. Soldiers came and locked us down.

“The military should maintain neutrality, but they are not. We want the governor to come and see what we are passing through. Enough is enough.”