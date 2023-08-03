Al Nassr vs Zamalek: Ronaldo’s goal sends club into Arab Cup knockout stage

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 87th minute to help his Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr secure a 1-1 draw against Zamalek to advance to the knockout stage of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Thursday.

The Egyptian club went ahead in the 53rd minute from the spot and were on their way to finish with six points behind Al-Shabab before Ronaldo struck.

The Portugese rose higher than Zamalek’s defenders to head in Ghislain Konan’s cross and will now hope to lead his team in a similar manner when they face Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic in the quarter finals.

The draw means Al Nassr finished second with five points in Group C.