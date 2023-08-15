Al Nassr suffer opening day loss in 2-1 defeat to Al-Ettifaq

AD DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA – AUGUST 14: Moussa Dembele of Al-Ettifaq scores the team’s second goal during the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Ettifaq and Al Nassr at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium on August 14, 2023 in Ad Dammam, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Essa Doubisi/Getty Images)

Al Nassr opened their 2023–24 Saudi Pro League campaign with a 2-1 loss to Al-Ettifaq on Monday.

The team was without their captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who went off injured in extra time in their 2-1 win over Al Hilal in the final of the Arab Champions Cup on Saturday.

Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane opened the scoring inside four minutes, with the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich man scoring from a cut-back from teammate Alhassan’s pass inside the box.

Al-Ettifaq equalised two minutes into the second half when goalkeeper Nawaf Alaqidi mishandled a cross, allowing Robin Quaison to score.

Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq scored again six minutes later when former Lyon forward Moussa Dembele scored from close range.

It is unclear when Ronaldo will return, but Al Nassr will hope to have their forward back soon for their league campaign.