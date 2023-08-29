Al-Ittihad refuse to give up on Salah

Al-Ittihad are refusing to give up on their pursuit of Mohamed Salah this summer despite Liverpool insisting that he is not for sale.

The Egyptian has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad prepared to break the bank to sign the forward.

They are persisting in their pursuit of Mo Salah despite Liverpool’s insistence he is not for sale.

The Saudi Arabian club are determining the figures ahead of formalising an offer that they hope will tempt Liverpool into selling the 31-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp has been adamant that Salah will not be allowed to go particularly as Liverpool has little time to find an adequate replacement.