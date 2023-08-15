Al-Hilal complete £77m signing of Neymar from PSG

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Neymar has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from French champions Paris St-Germain in a deal worth £77m (90m euros) plus add-ons.

“I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali,” the 31-year-old said in a video posted on the club’s social media accounts.

The Brazil forward will reportedly be paid 150m euros (£129.2m) a year in Saudi Arabia – six times the amount he earned at PSG.

The former Barcelona star would link up with former Wolves captain Ruben Neves, former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly and ex-Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – who all joined Al-Hilal this summer.

Neymar, who joined PSG for a world record fee of 222m euros in 2017, leaves PSG after six seasons and was left out of their squad for Saturday’s Ligue 1 draw against Lorient.

The former Barcelona player made 173 appearances for PSG, helping the club win 13 trophies, including five Ligue 1 titles, as well as reaching the 2020 Champions League final.

Neymar’s time in Paris has been overshadowed by a number of ankle injuries and was understood to be earning in the region of 25m euros (£21.6m) annually at PSG.

Neymar’s transfer continues the sensational spending spree by Saudi clubs after 5-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr from Manchester United in January.

Similarly, star players such as Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Neves, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino have all moved to Saudi Arabia.