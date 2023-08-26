Al Ahly, USM Alger set for CAF Super Cup showdown in Saudi Arabia

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that it has reached an agreement with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) to host the 2023 CAF Super Cup in the country.

This year’s final will be between the winner of the Champions League, Al Ahly of Egypt, and the Confederations Cup winner, Union Sportive de la Médina d’Alger (USM) of Algeria.

Al Ahly defeated Wydad AC of Morocco 3-2 on aggregate to win their 11th CAF Champions League title; USM Alger on the other hand defeated Young Africans of Tanzania 2-2 via away goals to win their first title.

In a statement by CAF, General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba said: “We are excited to take the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup to a new territory in Saudi Arabia – a country that has been making significant strides in global football.

“African football ranks amongst the best in the world right now, and it’s fitting that, in an era where many international stars are heading to Saudi Arabia, African Football is also a part of this movement.

“On behalf of CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, I would like to thank the Saudi Arabia Football family for their cooperation and we look forward to what will be an exciting TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup.”

In his remarks, Ibrahim Alkassim, SAFF General Secretary, said: “Our collaboration with CAF to host this event exemplifies our commitment to partnering with CAF in event hosting and match organization in line with our existing partnership.

“This event marks yet another milestone in our ongoing collaboration. On behalf of SAFF President, Yasser Al Misehal, we thank CAF for this opportunity and we look forward to a remarkable match for everyone involved.”

The match will take place on September 15 at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.