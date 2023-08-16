Akwa Ibom Gov, Eno boards Ibom Air from Uyo to Abuja

Akwa Ibom Governor, Umo Eno has again demonstrated leadership by example when he boarded an Ibom Air flight from Uyo to Abuja earlier today.

It was a significant milestone today for Ibom Air as the mid-day flight, QI0202 from Uyo to Abuja departed on schedule from the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo with the State Governor, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, onboard.

The Governor arrived at the airport well before the departure time, meticulously ensuring that his presence did not disrupt the carefully planned schedule, despite the inherent challenges posed by security protocols and other governmental obligations. The governor’s actions echo his dedication to ensuring smooth operations for the people.