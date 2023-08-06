Akwa Ibom: Constituents express confidence in Akpabio’s leadership prowess

Senate President, Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE people of Essien Udim local government area of Akwa Ibom State have expressed confidence in the ability and leadership prowess of their state Lawmaker, Prince Ukpong Akpabio.

Dean College of Supervisors Essien Udim Local Government council, Surv. Uduak Nathan who spoke during a chat with newsmen at the weekend commended Akpabio for sponsoring Bills and motions that would improve economy of the State as well as add value to the lives of the people if implemented.

Nathan expressed the optimism that their Lawmaker would deliver the mandate given to him by the people through effective representation.

His words: “I and my colleagues in the executive arm of Essien Udim Local Government Council are confident in the ability and leadership prowess of Prince Ukpong Akpabio our representative in the State House of Assembly.

“Prince Akpabio hit the ground running immediately he assumed office in the month of June. We have been watching. Within one month in office, Prince Akpabio flagged- off Constituency empowerment in Essien Udim.

“He started with Afaha ward, and has promised to go round all the other wards in Essien Udim to empower constituents.

This is unprecedented in the history of Essien Udim. He has also sponsored motions, bills that would add value to the lives of the people.

“We specially commend him for the motion urging the state government to come to the aid of victims of airstrike in Ntak Ikot Akpan by way of resettling them.

Also we commend him for sponsoring a Bill for the establishment of Ibom Oil and Gas Corporation which seeks to establish a State

owned Oil and Gas Corporation to

ensure that Akwa Ibom becomes a major player in the oil and gas industry, create employment opportunities for the people.

“Another motion where he drew the attention of the state government to the absence of Hostel accommodation at the state-owned University campus equally deserve commendation. So we are happy that he started-off well; we applaud him and we are proud of him”