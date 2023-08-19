Akunyili’s grandson, Inkosi, to visit Nigeria with mentor,  Daryl Homer, for foundation launch

The late former Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Dora Akunyili’s grandson, Inkosi Brou, will be visiting Nigeria with his mentor, Daryl Homer, a three time Olympian and 2016 Olympic silver medalist for a four-day visit.

According to the organisers, the four-day visit to his grandmother’s country home will be a remarkable feat for the country’s fencing sport.

“Is a good one. Finding time to fly to Nigeria to come and talk to the children of the fencing local community will serve as an inspiration to them and also as an international star. The workshop will also help groom and boost the morale of the children who are intending to choose a career in the sport.

“As for Inkosi, his visit with his mentor will be more appealing to them because of his age and pursuits. I think he will be more relatable with his peers considering his age bracket and having chosen Homer who is a great Olympian and a medalist as his sole mentor, “the organiser stated.

The tour, which is to be a four-day working visit, will have the first-generation Nigerian-American, Inkosi, and Homer tour some places in Lagos.

The first place of assignments billed for the Sabreurs will be the Ikoyi Club, where they will be granting a press conference and meeting with guests for a workshop. Thereafter, they will be meeting and hosted to a dinner by the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Mr. Ibrahim Musa Gusau and NFF officers.

During the visit, they will be meeting with the official members of Lagos Fencing Club (LFC) for a workshop and dinner.

Daryl and Inkosi will be having an evening tour at Lagos Tourism either to Fela Shrine or Nike Art Gallery, Jakande Market, Lekki on the third day. Thereafter, they will also be visiting the American Guest Quarters (AGQ) to meet the guests and have a fencing workshop and interactive session.

The visit’s grand finale will have Inkosi and Homer meeting with the official members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and thereafter, they will be engaging with students with a workshop and feedback and donor distribution will follow.

Inkosi, commenting on their visit, said, “Our trip to Nigeria, which is sponsored by Fencing Diaspora Foundation and Lagos Fencing Club will spread awareness about the sport of fencing with the goal of producing top Nigerian fencers who can compete on the international stage of African Cups and World Cups.

“ I am proud to call Daryl a coach and mentor over the years. He is a coach at the legendary Peter Westbrook Foundation in New York City. The Peter Westbrook Foundation has produced multiple Black Olympians. He is a great achiever, having won the Olympic three times and a 2016 Olympic silver medalist. In that regard, he is helping to shape my fencing career,” said Inkosi.

Commenting further on why he chose Nigeria to kickstart his Diaspora foundation, he said, “As a first-generation Nigerian-American, I am acutely aware of how much I owe to my family and heritage. I had the fortune of being mentored by several Black Olympians such as Daryl Homer, Khalil Thompson and Peter Westbrook at the Peter Westbrook Foundation and hope to pay forward the mentorship. I also believe in the great potential of Nigeria and the continent of Africa in the sport of fencing.

“I always loved playing with swords but did not even know fencing was a sport until my mom watched Ibtihaj Muhammad, another PWF prodigy at the Olympic games. We googled the nearest fencing club and I started taking lessons. I still did not feel like I belonged in the sport till I became part of the inclusive and nurturing environment at PWF. My goal is to give other young people some of the same opportunities and exposure I have had and enhance the sport of fencing in Nigeria,” Inkosi said.

Inkosi Brou, a nationally ranked saber fencer in the U.S and a founder of the Fencing Diaspora Foundation (FDF) – a nonprofit-making organisation dedicated to crafting Africa next golden generation of youth fencers had participated in these games and won various positions: In 2023, he participated in March North American Cup U-17, Dallas TX and he won the fifth-place. In 2023, he also participated in the March North American Cup U-17 Team event in Dallas TX, and his team won the third-place. He also took part in 2023 USA Fencing high school All American First Team. He participated in the 2023 USA Fencing and absolute fencing 2023 High School all Academic first team.

Also, he participated in 2023 ISFL High School League Individual Championship U-20, and won the first place. He also won the first-place in the 2023 ISFL High School League Team Championship U-20.